Stewart Drew, director & CEO, said: “Thank you to Arts Council England for recognising the significance of the De La Warr Pavilion in bringing creativity and culture to communities in an area of high deprivation, and 420,000 visitors each year.

"It is brilliant to have the security of this standstill funding as we face new challenges with the cost of living crisis and energy costs.

"We are a catalyst for cultural regeneration, driving the cultural, tourism and economic health of the region by taking a lead within our networks, including Sussex Modern, 1066Country, Culture East Sussex and fulfil the potential of the region through Towner Eastbourne’s delivery of the Turner Prize 2023.

The De La Warr Pavilion has been awarded £517,785 from Arts Council England after being selected for its National Portfolio.

“Our beautiful Grade I Listed building is at the heart of what we do.

We continue to conserve and protect the important heritage of the Pavilion and develop a viable business model so that we can remain as a much-valued community asset for the next 85 years.”

The funding, which comes in addition to the Arts Council’s recent award of £400,000 from its Capital Investment Fund, will support the arts centre in continuing to offer free exhibitions from major international artists, in addition to its vast and varied programme of performances each year.

The centre is also passionate about engaging young people, neurodiverse people, those with disabilities, and people from low socioeconomic backgrounds, by offering a diverse programme of educational activities.

The team behind the Pavilion said it will continue to support its partners and networks in the region who are dealing with funding challenges. It will do this by continuing to:

Work with its partners in Sidley to create new cultural opportunities for young people aged 10-16 in one of the top five deprived wards in the UK; Support artist networks through its strong partnership with Towner Eastbourne, Beeching Road Studios (Bexhill) and Flatland Projects to extend opportunities for emerging artists and curators in our area; Develop programming and new industry placements for skills development of young people with Eastbourne Winter Gardens; Attract funding to conserve the heritage of the Grade I Listed modernist building.