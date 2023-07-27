Representatives from Arts Council England visited Bognor Regis this week in order to highlight local partnerships and showcase the town’s growing artistic potential.

The visit included a tour of the town centre, viewing the plans for the rejuvenated Alexandra Theatre and a trip to the Bognor Makerspace – a venture designed by several partnerships and charities designed to give people an opportunity to develop their creative skills.

Arun District Council facilitated the meeting in order to show successful bids from the Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Funds are making a difference in Bognor Regis, with other, similar projects having an impact across the district.

Arun District Council leader Matt Stanley also attending the meeting and said: “I am delighted to welcome Arts Council England to Bognor Regis. It’s hoped that our meeting today will act as a springboard for future dialogue and encourage direct support for local initiatives that help the arts to flourish and create economic growth.

“Our town is renowned for entertainment and the arts, and we welcome a close relationship with Arts Council England.”

Jayne Tyler, Senior Relationship Manager for Arts Council England added: “We welcomed the opportunity to spend the day in Bognor Regis and to meet the dedicated team and stakeholders who are working collaboratively to develop the artistic, cultural and tourism offer in the town. It was exciting to see some of the key new initiatives such as the refurbishment of the Alexandra Theatre on Bognor’s seafront.”