Arts council grant gives Chichester museum scope to tell the story of historic Sussex business

A £44,593 cash injection from the Arts Council is set to help Chichester’s Novium Museum tell the story of a much beloved former Sussex business.

The money will be used to unlock the advertising archives of Shippam’s, a Chichester-based business founded in 1786, signage for which can still be seen in and around Chichester city centre.

It’s hoped the resultant exhibition will launch in 2025 and tell the story of a beloved Sussex employer through digitisation, oral histories and a public engagement programme, all of which will explore how a strident sense of family and community helped propel a much-loved Chichester business to almost worldwide acclaim in the 20th century.

The company was one of the earliest preservers of fish and meat products, and transported their goods to several different countries in white porcelain containers sealed with butter. It was also one of the foremost businesses to use television advertising, and became famous for a PR stunt in which Charles Shippam, then owner of the company, travelled to Chicago by paddle steamer in 1882, hoping to show North America how best to preserve meat for transport.

The remains of Shippam's Chichester factory can still be seen in the city centre today. Photo: Chichester Novium Museum

For Chichester, Shippam’s was a valued community asset; providing engagement programmes for staff and their families, and providing careers for members of the community – who often joined straight out of school and stayed there for their whole working lives. Generations of Chichester families worked for the business, with that cumulative knowledge key to the brand’s long-term success.

In 1974, Shippam’s, a family business since its formation, was acquired by the William Underwood Company, which was acquired by Princes in 2001. It took the decision to close the East Street Walls factory. Fortunately, the factory façade and wishbone were preserved, and remain visible to visitors today.

Volunteers and archivists at the Novium Museum will work with Chichester residents to explore themes of community, family, sustainability, and identity across the company; recording oral histories with ex-employees, family members and the community itself to record their lived experience.

The museum will also work with volunteers to catalogue, re-pack and digitise the Shippam’s collection, which consists of 700 items from the company’s advertising archive, alongside hundreds of photographs, objects and ephemera related to everyday factory life, and objects recovered from an excavation of the old factory site in 2005.

The brand's iconic advertising campaigns saw its product spread all over the world. Photo: Chichester Novium Museum.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “For many Cicestrians, the memories of their time at Shippams are still held dear and we hope to capture these memories at the heart of the exhibition.

“This exciting project will provide local people with the opportunity to learn new skills, meet other members of the community, and to be part of a collaborative project to better understand the Shippam’s collection.”

Jim Shippam, former Chairman and Chief Executive of Shippam’s, added: “I am delighted that this project has been made possible (...)Cataloguing and researching the Shippam’s advertising archive, alongside conducting an oral history project, will provide a valuable resource for the public and will ensure the unique story of Shippam’s is preserved for future generations.”

