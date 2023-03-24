Arts on Prescription and Art in the Park looking for donations to help with mental health support

Art on Prescription is a team of professional artists and well-being practitioners trained in mental health support, suicide awareness and crisis management.

We are passionate about the benefits that participation in art, connecting with nature and being active bring: improving health and wellbeing, building confidence, learning skills, and reducing loneliness and isolation.

Arts on Prescription and Art in the Park are currently crowdfunding and would really appreciate your help!

For the past year, Arts on Prescription has operated Art in the Park, a volunteer-led community hub in the heart of Alexandra Park, Hastings. During this time, we have worked in a building without heating, reliable access for wheelchair users, or storage for the materials needed for our wide range of art workshops. Therefore, we would truly appreciate any support towards putting these things right.

One of our many art workshops at Art in the Park

Every contribution goes a long way to ensuring the longevity of this amazing charity:

Every small donation is like a brush stroke on a great work of art.