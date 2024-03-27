Arun district council issues reminder about use of two hour parking discs in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis
Arun District Council has issued a reminder about the use of parking discs in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, after issuing several penalties for display of old notices in both towns.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
- The new discs came into effect on January 1, a council spokesperson said, and, following a transitionary grace period, more penalties will be issued to those who continue to park with the old discs.
"This is a reminder to anyone yet to obtain a new two-hour parking disc, to please get one, especially with the Easter break approaching,” they added.
The discs are available from retailers in both towns.
In Littlehampton, shoppers can buy discs from the following shops:
- Bah-Humbug
- David O Jones Sports
- L. Guess Jewellers
- Littlehampton Tyre Services
- Pier Road Coffee & Art
- Raire Hairdressing
- Ricara Workwear & Schoolwear
- Spokes – The Complete Cycle Service
- Upper Crust
In Bognor Regis, parking discs are available from these shops:
- 63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness
- Age UK West Sussex (The Laburnum Centre)
- Heygates Bookshop
- J&D Jewellers
- James Jewellers
- JW Sports
- Little Piggies Café
- London Stores
- Café Central
- Pallent Orthodontics
- Polkadot Stripes
- Reynolds Ltd
- Sight & Sound
- Silver News
- St. Wilfrids Hospice
- The London Road Coffee Shop
- Unique Knit & Sew
- Walsh Opticians
New for 2024, customers can also buy a digital parking disc online via the MiPermit app. The new discs are valid from January 1 to December 31 2024 and cost £3. They entitle the purchaser to two hours free parking in either town centre.