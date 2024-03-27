Arun district council issues reminder about use of two hour parking discs in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new discs came into effect on January 1, a council spokesperson said, and, following a transitionary grace period, more penalties will be issued to those who continue to park with the old discs.

"This is a reminder to anyone yet to obtain a new two-hour parking disc, to please get one, especially with the Easter break approaching,” they added.

The discs are available from retailers in both towns.

Arun District Council has issued a warning to motorists still using old parking discs.

In Littlehampton, shoppers can buy discs from the following shops:

Bah-Humbug

David O Jones Sports

L. Guess Jewellers

Littlehampton Tyre Services

Pier Road Coffee & Art

Raire Hairdressing

Ricara Workwear & Schoolwear

Spokes – The Complete Cycle Service

Upper Crust

In Bognor Regis, parking discs are available from these shops:

63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness

Age UK West Sussex (The Laburnum Centre)

Heygates Bookshop

J&D Jewellers

James Jewellers

JW Sports

Little Piggies Café

London Stores

Café Central

Pallent Orthodontics

Polkadot Stripes

Reynolds Ltd

Sight & Sound

Silver News

St. Wilfrids Hospice

The London Road Coffee Shop

Unique Knit & Sew

Walsh Opticians