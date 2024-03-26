Arun District Council launches public consultation as Local Plan set to change
A consultation on Regulation 18 of the Travel Document started yesterday (March 25), and it is set to continue until 5pm on May 6. As part of the consultation, the council will be hosting several drop in events where members of the public will have the chance to speak to officers about the Direction of Travel document.
Drop ins set to take place in Bognor Regis Town Hall are scheduled for Thursday, April 25 from 12pm to 4pm and Friday, May 3, from 12pm to 4pm. Further drop ins are also set to take place at the Arun Civic Centre in Littlehampton. These will take place on Wednesday, April 3 and Monday April 15, from 12pm to 4pm and 10am to 2pm respectively.
Further drop ins will take place in libraries at the following locations:
- Angmering – March 28 – 9am to 1pm.
- Arundel – April 22 – 1pm to 5pm.
- Bognor Regis – April 12 – 1pm to 5pm
- East Preston – May 01 – 1pm to 5pm
- Ferring – April 18 – 9am to 1pm
- Littlehampton – April 09 – 10am to 2pm
- Rustington – April 02 – 10am to 2pm
- Willowhale, Aldwick – April 05 – 10am to 2pm