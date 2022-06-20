Arun District Council responds to concerns about Bognor Regis Town Hall

The response comes after concerns emerged last week that the Town Hall would no longer function as a drop-in service, and that residents may instead have to schedule appointments online or over the phone.

"We are open for business,” the spokesperson said.

“Our civic buildings are open and have been for many months, with staff working in the buildings as well as remotely. Throughout the last two years we have continued to deliver a full service to our customers, even throughout lockdown periods.”

Bognor Regis Town Hall

What changes have been made, the spokesperson said, are designed to reflect a ‘global picture of new, efficient working processes’.

"As a result, we have a meet and greet service where our friendly colleagues will be able to help you. If they can help to answer your query there and then, they will. If not, they will be able to sign post you to the best course of action, will be able to make an appointment for you, and help you with online services and appointments. We also have a live webchat facility and our knowledgeable team on the end of the phone."

The concerns were first revealed during the Town Council’s Community Engagement and Environment Committee meeting last week. Feeling the town hall had not entirely reopened since the beginning of the pandemic, asked the district council whether this was due to change. They were informed, on Monday, that provision of service had changed, prompting an outcry from councillors on a range of levels.