Arun District Council will fly flags at half mast to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

To honour her passing,flags will be flying at half mast outside council buildings and staff have invited members of the public to lay flowers opposite the war memorial in Bognor Regis and the Civic Centre in Littlehampton.

A spokesperson said: “Please be respectful of The Queens wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately. Please do not leave cuddly toys.”

Church services will also be taking place throughout Arun District, and information will be available from local faith groups, as well as town and parish councils.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Those who wish to share their condolences with the Royal Family are being encouraged by the District Council to do so.

Those with internet access have been asked to sign the Royal Family’s online book of condolence at www.royal.uk. But it is also possible to write a letter or card to the council itself, where it will be collated with other letters of mourning and sent to the Royal Family.

Physical books will also be available to sign at The Civic Centre in Littlehampton and the Town Hall in Bognor Regis. They will be open during building opening times in due course.

Cllr Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, chair of the council, said: “It was with profound sadness that the Arun District Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.