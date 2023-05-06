The Conservative Party took the most seats at Arun District Council’s election this year, but not without losing a handful of seats to the Labour Party and the Greens.

Voters all over the country took to the polls yesterday (May 4) and today’s results show a nationwide rejection of the Conservative message, with the governing party losing footholds in local councils up and down the UK.

Although the Conservatives have the most seats across the Arun District with 20 seats, they have three fewer than before the election and lost several wards to rivals in other parties.

The Liberal Democrats remain the second biggest party in the council, but fell to 14 seats from 17.

Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections

Independent candidates also lost some footing this year, with the size of their group falling from nine to just six.

It was The Labour Party and the Green Party who came away with the biggest increase. The Greens doubled their share of the district council with six seats won, and Labour surged up the polls, turning just one seat into eight.

Arun District Council

Aldwick East Ward returned two Conservative party candidates this year: Trevor William Bence with 729 votes and Ash Patel with 768 votes. The ward was previously held by two Independent candidates who did not stand for re-election this year.

Aldwick West Ward returned a Liberal Democrat in Claire Marie Needs with 636 votes, and a Conservative in Guy Richard Purser with 657 votes. The ward was previously held by Two Liberal Democrats.

Barnham Ward has returned three Green party candidates: Paul Brian Ayling with 1316 votes and Anita June Lawrence with 1030 votes and Sue Jennifer Ellen Wallsgrove with 1252 votes. The ward was previously held by two Green Party candidates and one Conservative.

The Liberal Democrats have retained their seats in Beach Ward, with Billy Blanchard-Cooper with 782 votes and Bob Woodman with 697 votes taking both seats. Blanchard-Cooper previously represented Brookfield Ward.

Bersted Ward returned a Conservative candidate – Keir Greenway, with 852 votes – and two Liberal Democrats: Martin Lury with 826 votes and Gill Yeates with 841 votes. It was previously held by three Liberal Democrats.

In Angmering and Findon, one Liberal Democrat – Amelia Worne with 1103 votes – was returned, alongside two Conservatives: Paul Bicknell with 1349 votes and Andy Cooper with 1147 votes. Angmering and Findon was previously represented by 3 Conservatives.

Courtwick with Toddington bucked the local trend, returning three Labour candidates: Maralyn May with 695 votes and Mike Northeast with 766 votes and Freddie Tandy with 637 votes. The ward was previously represented by two Conservatives and one Labour councillor.

Two Liberal Democrats were returned to Brookfield Ward, which was previously split between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. The newly-elected councillors are: Jill Long with 586 votes and James Walsh with 618 votes.

In Arundel and Walberton, the Green Party gained on the Conservatives, winning two seats for a clean sweep of the ward. The elected councillors are: Carol Jane Birch with 1363 votes and Stephen McAuliffe with 1471 votes and Melanie Jill Penycate with 1198.

The Conservatives kept their footing in Felpham West, returning two blue councillors. The candidates are: Gill Madeley with 651 votes and Elaine Stainton with 593 votes.

Independent councillor Tom Harty won a seat from the Conservatives in Felpham East, with 575 votes. The remaining seat went to Conservative Joan English, with 530 votes.

The Conservatives also kept hold of Ferring, which returned two councillors. They were: Roger Charles Elkins with 1018 votes and Mark Turner with 949 votes.

In East Preston, three more Conservatives were elected, maintaining the party’s clean sweep over the ward. The elected councillors are: Philippa Bower with 1329 votes and Ricky Bower with 1281 votes and Paul Kelly with 1294 votes.

Incumbent candidates held onto their seats in Marine Ward, with Jim Brooks (Ind) drawing 669 votes, and Liberal Democrat Matt Stanley winning 468 votes.

The landscape is also unchanged in Hotham ward, with two incumbents coming out on top. Jeanette Warr, a Liberal Democrat, was elected with 402 votes, and Steve Goodheart, an Independent retaining his seat with 389 votes.

Middleton-on-Sea returned a Conservative candidate – Jacky Pendleton with 729 votes – and another Independent candidate: Shirley Haywood with 639 votes. Both are incumbent.

The Liberal Democrats won a seat from the Conservatives in Orchard Ward, with voters returning two Liberal Democrat councillors: Francis Oppler, with 477 votes, and Kenton Batley with 375 votes.

Independent candidates held out in Pagham, winning both seats. David Huntley took 1037 votes and June Hamilton took 825.

Pevensey Ward voters opted for two Labour candidates, rather than the independent and Conservative incumbents. They were: Simon McDougall with 277 votes and Roger Nash with 292 votes.

Arun District Council leader Shaun Gunner retained his seat in Rustington East alongside fellow Conservative Alison Cooper, with 1086 votes.

The Liberal Democrats have held onto Yapton as voters returned Amanda Worne with 1160 votes and Henry Jones with 1039 votes.

The Conservatives swept through Rustington West, claiming all three seats from the Liberal Democrats. The elected councillors are: are Lesley-Anne Lloyd with 1101 votes and Peggy Partridge with 1033 votes and Lynne Edwards with 1018 votes.

Previously represented by two independent councillors and a Liberal Democrat councillor, River Ward will now be etirely represented by Labour party candidates. The elected candidates are: Alan Butcher with 665 votes and George O'Neill with 674 votes and Christine Wiltshire with 665.

Bognor Regis Town Council

Liberal Democrat Paul Wells was elected to Hatherleigh Ward with 29 votes.

Marine Ward returned four candidates from a range of backgrounds, including Danny Dawes, an Independent, with 371 votes, Jim Brooks, another Independent, with 705 votes, and two Liberal Democrats: Claire Needs with 371 votes and Matt Stanley with 480 votes.

Orchard Ward returned four candidates, three of them Liberal Democrats: Kenton Batley with 432 votes, Paul Ralph with 389 votes and Gill Yeates with 499 votes. Phil Woodall, an Independent, was also elected, with 333 votes.

Pevensey Ward returned two Labour Party candidates – Roger Nash with 399 votes and Nigel Smith with 381 votes – and one Liberal Democrat candidate: Francis Oppler with 370 votes.

Littlehampton Town Council