The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 24 to March 31, 2023.

Aldwick

AW/61/23/HH: 65 Hewarts Lane. First floor rear extension.

AW/64/23/HH: 23 Regents Way, Bognor Regis. Proposed two-storey extension, single storey rear extension, front porch and garage extension.

AW/65/23/T: 7 Willowhale Avenue. Fell 1 no Macrocarpa (T1).

AW/66/23/HH: Gables, 3 Kingsway. Single-storey rear extension, conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 2 x rear dormers and rooflights, extend existing front dormer, garage conversion and alterations to fenestration/openings, following the demolition of existing rear extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/67/23/T: Wynard, 47 Kingsway. Reduce 1 no sycamore (T1) to 8m in height and 6.5m in width. Reduce 1 no holly (T2) to 6.5m in height and 5m in width. Reduce 1 no hawthorn (T3) to 5m in height and 3.5m in width. Reduce 1 no sycamore (T4) to 8m in height and 6.5m in width.

Angmering

A/20/23/PL: Land to Rear of 36 to 40 Meadowside. Re-advertisement due to Amended description and substitute plans. Erection of 8 no garages for non-commercial, domestic use (Use Class B8) to the rear of 36 to 40 Meadowside. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero-rated) as other development.

A/51/23/A: Angmering Grange, Roundstone Lane. 2 No internally illuminated double sided post mounted signs.

A/58/23/RES: Land off Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following A/122/19/OUT and varied by A/207/21/PL pertaining to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for a commercial building of 1,500 sqft (1,393 sqm) that can be used for either Class E(g)(i) (formerly Class B1) and or Class B2, with associated landscaping and parking.

Arundel

AB/20/23/HH: The Round House, 31 Mount Pleasant. Proposed replacement external staircase. Proposed replacement of glazing. Replacement of glass facade with timber cladding. Removal of 2 no roof lights and replacement with solar panels. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/31/23/HH: 38 Maltravers Street. Internal alterations and repairs to exterior elevations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

AB/32/23/L: 38 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for internal alterations and repairs to exterior elevations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/47/23/HH: 9A Highview Road, Eastergate. Two-storey side extension and front porch extension, following the demolition of existing detached garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/38/23/PL: 51 High Street. Demolition of rear part single, part two storey extension and erection of ground floor storage unit with 2 No flats above. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as flat and other development.

BR/48/23/PL: 86 Annandale Avenue. Erection of 1 no dwelling with off street parking and garden. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

BR/60/23/HH:66 Orchard Way. Single-storey rear extension and installation of side door and window.

BR/64/23/PL: Town Hall, Clarence Road. Application under Regulation 3 for a wall mounted defibrillator and associated housing. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/65/23/L: Town Hall, Clarence Road. Listed building consent for a new wall mounted defibrillator and associated housing.

BR/67/23/HH: 1 Westway. First floor rear extension.

BR/70/23/PL: 9 to 11 Station Road. Demolition of part ground floor and extension to 9 to 11 Station Road to provide 20 No bed and breakfast accommodation on first and second floors. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

PE/00201/23: North Bersted, Chalcraft Lane. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code (Conditions and Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (as amended) to utilise permitted development rights to upgrade existing Base stations telecommunication equipment.

East Preston

EP/18/23/HH: 19 Upper Drive. Single-storey rear extension, extension to detached garage, installation of front porch canopy along with external refurbishment and internal remodelling following demolition of existing rear extension.

EP/24/23/HH: 9 Hillview Crescent. Re-advertisement due to amended description. Hip to gable loft conversion, single storey and two storey rear extensions.

EP/26/23/HH: 22 Michel Grove. Single-storey rear extension, raise and replace existing roof with new roof, including conversion of loft to habitable use, installation of front and rear dormer windows and alterations to fenestration/openings, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Littlehampton

LU/51/23/PL: Littlehampton Town Football Club, The Sportsfield, St Flora’s Road. Replacement of current Main Stand. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as other development.

LU/70/23/HH: St Catherine’s Court, Flat 45, Irvine Road. Replace two sets of wooden windows with UPVC windows.

LU/77/23/PL: Wellesley Court, Fitzalan Road. Subdivision of 3 No existing dwelling units to create 1 no studio and 4 no 1 bed dwellings. This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as flats.

Pagham

P/40/23/HH: 3 Payne Close. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 no side dormer and front rooflights.

P/42/23/HH: 124 Pagham Road. Removal of existing attached garage and two existing rear extensions and erection of single storey front extension, two storey side extension, part two storey and single storey rear extension and detached outbuilding.

P/44/23/T: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. 1 no sycamore (T5) reduce crown on Western side from 5m to 4.5m to achieve a symmetrical shape. 1 no sycamore (T6) reduce crown on Western side from 7m to 5.5m to balance the form of the tree.

P/45/23/PL: Lagnersh House, Holiday Site, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Use of land for up to 12 camping pitches (including up to 2 yurts), 3 No touring caravan / camper van pitches and associated toilet and washing facilities (resubmission following P/145/22/PL). This application affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/38/23/HH: 1 Amberley Road. Single-storey side extension and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing side extension.

R/53/23/HH: 30 Glenville Road. Single-storey rear extension, finish external walls of dwelling with coloured composite cladding and re-roof tiles with slate/plain tile following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

R/58/23/HH: 2 Green Bushes Close. Demolish existing conservatory and replace with a single storey rear extension.

R/61/23/PL: 126 to 128 The Street. Alterations to the shopfront and subdivision of the property into 4 self-contained Use Class E units. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/14/23/PL: Lanes End, West Walberton Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and construction of 6 no dwellings, access and associated works.

WA/16/23/HH: Green Hedges, Avisford Park Road. Single-storey side extension following the demolition of existing detached side garage.