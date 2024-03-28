If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider adopting a rescue dog?
Arundawn, near Horsham, cares for a variety of dogs of different shapes, sizes and personalities.
The charity focuses largely on providing rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for strays from across the country who are sadly facing euthanasia through no fault of their own.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Meg - seven-month-old Border Collie cross
Meg is a young, high energy and enthusiastic pup. She is looking for a very active home with someone who can keep up her training and ensure her very intelligent brain is stimulated. She would prefer to live with another dog.She is currently living with the Sanctuary Pack and fitting in really well with dogs of all ages and breeds.She could live with children. Photo: Arundawn
2. Tilly - 18-month-old Lurcher
Tilly is a young and very sweet girl who needs the company of at least one other calm dog in a rural location. She will need a garden to run around in and someone to continue her training. She could live with children but cannot be cat tested. A spokesperson for Arundawn said: "She is a funny combination of confidence and eagerness to please and, with a little work, will be a spectacular family member." Photo: Arundawn
3. Buddy - seven-year-old crossbreed
Buddy is a delightful little lad who is looking for a forever home with a garden and a family who will take him for walks. He gets on with other dogs so could live with another dog. He'd also be happy being the only pet in the home. He had several lumps and bumps when he joined Arundawn but these have all been checked and turn out to be cysts. He has not yet been tested with children and cannot live with cats. Photo: Arundawn
4. Shamus - two-year-old Saluki
Shamus is a 'lovely shy lad' who needs a rural home. Due to his separation anxiety, he must live with at least one other dog and an owner who is around most of the time.Shamus was previously adopted from Arundawn but stopped eating due to distress from being left alone. He is housetrained and can walk on a lead. He is very affectionate and just needs someone to give him reassurance and lots of love. Photo: Arundawn