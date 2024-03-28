3 . Buddy - seven-year-old crossbreed

Buddy is a delightful little lad who is looking for a forever home with a garden and a family who will take him for walks. He gets on with other dogs so could live with another dog. He'd also be happy being the only pet in the home.​ He had several lumps and bumps when he joined Arundawn but these have all been checked and turn out to be cysts. He has not yet been tested with children and cannot live with cats. Photo: Arundawn