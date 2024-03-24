4 . Tig - three-year-old Lurcher

Tig is a very sweet and timid boy who is looking for a calm rural foster or forever home. He is happy to be the only pet in the home, or to live alongside a friendly canine companion. He is a bit shy but very affectionate once he gets to know you. He has a severe case of mange which is being treated. He cannot be rehomed with cats and has yet to be tested around children. Photo: Arundawn