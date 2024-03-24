There are so many dogs needing homes across Sussex. If you’re looking to welcome a new pooch into your home, why not consider a rescue dog?
Take a look below at the pups at Arundawn who need homes – including Dachshunds, Lurchers and Labradors.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Shamus - two-year-old Saluki
Shamus is a 'lovely shy lad' who needs a rural home. Due to his separation anxiety, he must live with at least one other dog and an owner who is around most of the time.Shamus was previously adopted from Arundawn but stopped eating due to distress from being left alone. He is housetrained and can walk on a lead. He is very affectionate and just needs someone to give him reassurance and lots of love. Photo: Arundawn
2. Dozer - two-year-old English Bull Terrier
Dozer is looking for a calm rural home with someone who is experienced with English Bull Terriers. Arundawn said he is 'a complex little boy' - scared of traffic, brooms, vaccuum cleaners, etc, so he needs someone to work on his desensitisation. He currently lives alongside another dog, and could live with a dog-friendly cat in his new home. Photo: Arundawn
3. Nemo - one-year-old Labrador
Nemo is a bouncy, bright and enthusiastic young boy. Arundawn said he has not had very much training - he is 'over the top' when meeting new dogs and needs some proper socialisation, boundaries and support to teach him how to be a good canine citizen. The rescue said he is a 'massive cuddle monster' who needs a chance to shine. Photo: Arundawn
4. Tig - three-year-old Lurcher
Tig is a very sweet and timid boy who is looking for a calm rural foster or forever home. He is happy to be the only pet in the home, or to live alongside a friendly canine companion. He is a bit shy but very affectionate once he gets to know you. He has a severe case of mange which is being treated. He cannot be rehomed with cats and has yet to be tested around children. Photo: Arundawn