The Christmas appeal provided gifts, food and toiletries for struggling families in West Sussex and now the Brownies have decided to follow it with a campaign collecting Easter eggs for people who otherwise might not get one.
The girls visited the Town Hall to meet mayor Tony Hunt, town clerk Carolyn Baynes and town event manager Tracy Clayton, and ask for their support.
Having seen the posters the Brownies had made and heard their aims to put a smile on people’s faces at Easter, everyone agreed it was an ‘eggs-cellent’ idea.
Mr Hunt said: “Arundel Brownies have found an imaginative way to put a smile on peoples’ faces this Easter – they certainly put a smile on mine, and we will help them in every way we can.”
The plan is to collect donations for local families in partnership with Arundel CE School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur, and My Sister’s House.
The girls asked the council to help promote the scheme and to store the Easter Eggs they collect.
The girls were commended for their creative plans for promoting the scheme, which will included using video on Facebook and QR codes to enable cash donations via GoFundMe.
Arundel Town Hall is the collection point and donations can be accepted until Monday, March 27, or donate to the Brownies’ campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/1st-arundel-brownies-are-trying-to-raise-a-ton