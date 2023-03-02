Arundel Brownies are running an Easter campaign, inspired by the success of Arundel Town Counci’s Reverse Father Christmas collection in December.

The Christmas appeal provided gifts, food and toiletries for struggling families in West Sussex and now the Brownies have decided to follow it with a campaign collecting Easter eggs for people who otherwise might not get one.

The girls visited the Town Hall to meet mayor Tony Hunt, town clerk Carolyn Baynes and town event manager Tracy Clayton, and ask for their support.

Having seen the posters the Brownies had made and heard their aims to put a smile on people’s faces at Easter, everyone agreed it was an ‘eggs-cellent’ idea.

Arundel Brownies, with their leaders, town clerk Carolyn Baynes, mayor Tony Hunt and town event manager Tracy Clayton, showing posters they designed by for their Easter appeal

Mr Hunt said: “Arundel Brownies have found an imaginative way to put a smile on peoples’ faces this Easter – they certainly put a smile on mine, and we will help them in every way we can.”

The plan is to collect donations for local families in partnership with Arundel CE School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur, and My Sister’s House.

The girls asked the council to help promote the scheme and to store the Easter Eggs they collect.

The girls were commended for their creative plans for promoting the scheme, which will included using video on Facebook and QR codes to enable cash donations via GoFundMe.

