Arundel Carpet of Flowers features more than 8,400 flowers in a display focusing on world peace

The extraordinary annual floral display in the cathedral’s central aisle has been on show over three days, including visitors watching the carpet being laid on Tuesday.

The completed design could then be witnessed yesterday and today, with the Corpus Christi Mass, Procession and Benediction, celebrated by Bishop Richard Moth, taking place at 5.30pm Thursday, May 30.

The carpet takes almost a day to create, with the carefully chosen theme and layout agreed by the cathedral team many months in advance.

The design of this year’s carpet is particularly poignant, with a focus on world peace. Keeping in mind conflicts taking place across the world, including in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, the design includes two white doves, with each dove holding an olive branch.

The Dean of the Cathedral, Fr Stephen Dingley, said: “Jesus spoke about His gift of peace — a peace which the world cannot give — at the Last Supper, when He also gave us the Eucharist. And to prepare for Holy Communion at Mass we offer one another the sign of peace. So it is very appropriate to remember this theme as we honour Jesus in the Eucharist in such a beautiful way.”

Arundel Cathedral has marked the feast of Corpus Christi with a festival of flowers for more than 140 years. The tradition was first introduced by Henry Fitzalan-Howard, the 15th Duke of Norfolk, who visited the village of Sutri near Rome in 1877 and saw the streets painstakingly carpeted in greenery for the celebration of a saint’s feast day.

As a result, he decided to introduce the beautiful custom to Arundel, with Arundel Estate workers initially given the task of creating the intricate design. More recently, the carpet has been created by a large number of dedicated volunteers, the majority of whom are parishioners from Arundel and surrounding Catholic church communities.

1 . Arundel Cathedral Carpet of Flowers 2024 An incredible display featuring more than 8,400 flowers has been witnessed by hundreds of visitors after Arundel Cathedral unveiled its world-famous Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers celebration Photo: SR24052901 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

2 . Arundel Cathedral Carpet of Flowers 2024 An incredible display featuring more than 8,400 flowers has been witnessed by hundreds of visitors after Arundel Cathedral unveiled its world-famous Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers celebration Photo: SR24052901 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

3 . Arundel Cathedral Carpet of Flowers 2024 An incredible display featuring more than 8,400 flowers has been witnessed by hundreds of visitors after Arundel Cathedral unveiled its world-famous Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers celebration Photo: SR24052901 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

4 . Arundel Cathedral Carpet of Flowers 2024 An incredible display featuring more than 8,400 flowers has been witnessed by hundreds of visitors after Arundel Cathedral unveiled its world-famous Corpus Christi Carpet of Flowers celebration Photo: SR24052901 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld