Arundel Castle announces seasonal closure date – but there's still time to visit in 2023

​​Arundel Castle will close its gates for the winter on Sunday, October 29.

With just a couple of months left to visit the iconic West Sussex venue, whose history dates back to the 11th century, the castle team is giving their ideas of things to see and do during the autumn months:

– Gardens in autumn: Wander through the castle's beautiful gardens as they transform into a kaleidoscope of autumn colours, creating a picturesque setting for memorable walks or picnics.

– 150 Years of Arundel Cathedral exhibition: Commemorate the illustrious history of Arundel Cathedral with a remarkable exhibition showcasing its evolution over the past century and a half.

– Magnificent views: Climb the 130 or so stone steps of the castle’s keep and take in the stunning views of the Sussex countryside and the River Arun.

–Art and antiquities: Admire the magnificent art collection, featuring works including those by Van Dyke, Gainsborough, Reynolds, and Canaletto, to name but a few.

– Books, books, books: Marvel at the library, one of the most important Gothic rooms of circa 1800 in the country. At 122 feet (38 meters) long and entirely fitted out in carved Honduras mahogany, it is home to an estimated 10,000 books.

– The Earl Marshal: See the new display of material in the Ante Library from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the Coronation of King Charles III’s relating to the Duke of Norfolk’s role as Earl Marshal.

– The Fitzalan Chapel: Step into the serene Fitzalan Chapel, a place of solace and reflection, boasting stunning Gothic architecture and centuries-old religious significance.

– Speak to the Guides: Immerse yourself in the castle's history and stories by speaking to the castle’s knowledgeable and friendly guides.

– Cream tea: Treat yourself to a delightful afternoon cup of tea and a freshly baked scone with jam in the castle's restaurant or enjoy refreshments in the coffee shop or on the Tea Terrace in the gardens.

– Characters through history events: Meet characters from the castle’s past (Wednesday and Thursday, October 25 and 26 only), including crusaders, knights, archers, and servants who will share their stories and give visitors a glimpse into people’s everyday lives at this time. The castle’s history man is there on Tuesday and Friday, October 24 and 27.

Andrew Lewis, castle manager, said: “From September through October, before the castle closes for the 2023 season, we invite you to explore Autumn in the gardens and grounds and in the castle an array of art, artefacts, and much more, together with this year’s exhibition celebrating 150 Years of Arundel Cathedral and a recent display of material relating to the Duke of Norfolk’s role as Earl Marshal at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III ."

Tickets to Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Tickets are priced from £14 per adult and £6.50 for a child to include the grounds and activities or from £25 per adult, £11 for a child and £61 for a family ticket to include entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. Elements of planned programmes are weather dependent. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations, and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities. Please check the website for full details.

1 . Arundel Castle Arundel Castle's 2023 season is coming to a close – but there's still time to visit. Picture: Arundel Castle Photo: Arundel Castle

2 . Arundel Castle Arundel Castle's 2023 season is coming to a close – but there's still time to visit. Picture: Arundel Castle Photo: Arundel Castle

3 . Arundel Castle Arundel Castle's 2023 season is coming to a close – but there's still time to visit. Picture: Arundel Castle Photo: Arundel Castle