Arundel Community Land Trust to be gifted affordable homes as part of new 90-homes development

A developer has made its first move out of Kent after securing their reserved matters application for 90 dwellings in Arundel.

The application was approved by delegated authority by Arun District Council last month, and allows Esquire Developments to move forward in partnership with legacy landowner Fitzalan Estates to the next stages of the delivery of the site

The submission followed the identification of the site in the Arundel Neighbourhood Plan and the approval of an outline application in 2021. Working with the community including the Arundel Community Land Trust, who are being gifted the Affordable Homes, the application provides for 90 two-to-five bedroom homes alongside substantial areas of open space and landscaping.

The scheme also delivers an area for the local forest school as well as land to be transferred to the town council for their use. The development will be all electric, resulting in a development that is very carbon efficient offering over a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions through air source heat pumps and a fabric first approach to the homes themselves.

Andy Wilford, head of land and planning at Esquire Developments, said “We are extremely excited to be delivering this flagship scheme in Arundel on behalf of the Fitzalan Estates. Being an SME Housebuilder, the scheme will be of high quality and totally bespoke to the area, meaning we have been able to tailor the design to complement the existing character of Arundel. This is a once-in-a-generation scheme for the town and we are looking forward to commencing construction shortly.”

