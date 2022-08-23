Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Carter, 52, and her nine-year-old Border Collie, Epic, took first place in the Large Kennel Club British Open Final on Sunday, August 14.

Ashley, who has been competing in agility for 16 years, said: “Epic and I have shared an incredible journey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“[He] is the most loveable dog! He tries his best on every run and is a great dog to live with!”

Ashley Carter and Epic win first place at the Kennel Club British Open Large. Pic by Yulia Titovets.

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival, an action-packed four-day festival, welcomed dogs of every size, shape and breed.

Skilled competitors from all over the UK and abroad entered the rings to navigate the jumps, weaves and tunnels.

Epic has been competing for seven years and has previously qualified for Olympia and Crufts, in addition to winning two reserve Challenge Certificates. He and Ashley have also just returned from Belgium competing in the European Open Championships representing Great Britain.

Events executive at The Kennel Club, Vanessa McAlpine, said: “It is so wonderful to be back at Rutland Showground to welcome many skilled dogs and their handlers who are competing at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

“This year is particularly special as, while the festival went ahead last year, due to travel restrictions we were unable to host international competitors, so we are delighted the UK agility community were finally able to be reunited with their overseas friends.