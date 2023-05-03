Arundel man's Thames Source To Sea Community Challenge Raises over £26,000 for people with muscle wasting conditions

The fundraising team at the source

Andy Davies was the mastermind behind the Thames Source to Sea Community Challenge that saw over 100 people walk 184 miles on the 15 and 16 April to raise money and awareness for people with muscle-wasting conditions. Starting at the source of the Thames on a farm in the Cotswolds, participants braved flooding, diversions, brambles, and sinking mud to hike through six counties, eventually crossing the finish line at the Thames Barrier, in Greater London.

Andy was an avid adventure thrill-seeker before being diagnosed with limb girdle muscular dystrophy in 2019. He created the community fundraising challenge to help raise awareness and funds for research into treatments for rare, life-limiting muscle-wasting conditions to support the 110,000 children and adults across the UK affected by these conditions. When he started planning the event that year, he hoped to walk the whole route himself, but self-isolation during the pandemic saw his condition worsen.

Andy said: “I had always loved walking, running, cycling and being active, so after I was diagnosed, I thought the Thames Path would be an ideal flat trail for me to do in 2020. However, along came COVID-19, and, like many others with muscle-wasting conditions, my muscles deteriorated more significantly due to reduced activity. Now I can typically only walk on the flat for up to one mile, so the idea was born to make it a community event instead.”

Andy with his friend Andy and farmer Andrew arriving at the source

Having been in the planning for two years, Andy worked hard to ensure the Thames Source to Sea challenge would be as accessible as possible, by splitting the walk into sections and grading them for accessibility. Despite this stringent planning, Andy didn’t think he would physically reach the source himself, because muddy conditions would make it difficult for him to walk across grassy fields. However, with the help of his family and a local farmer, he was able to reach the source.

Andy said: “I never really expected to get to the Source, but the people around me were determined to get me there. The land belongs to a farmer called Andrew, who came straight from assisting a ewe with the birth of a lamb to help me! He was extremely patient and generous with his time, lifting me in and out of his jeep to help me reach the source.”

Andy successfully completed the final stage of the route using his walker aid and powerchair, alongside his wife of 48-years, Vicky, their son, Luke, daughter Becs, son-in-law, Tom, and their two children Bella, six, and Joanie, three.

Connal Kelleher, MDUK’s Regional Development Manager for London, South East and East said: “Andy's hard work and passion in delivering the Thames Source to Sea challenge has been incredible to witness. Everyone at MDUK would like to thank Andy, Vicky, the 30 Stage Champions and all involved for raising an incredible amount for Muscular Dystrophy UK.”

Andy's daughter Becs with her two daughters Bella and Joanie

If you are inspired by the 184-mile distance of the Thames Source to Sea Community Challenge; you can take part in the 184 Challenge, created by Luke, which encourages you to create and complete a challenge based upon the numbers, 1, 8 + 4.

Interested in taking on a challenge for Muscular Dystrophy UK why not sign up today? musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved

For more information or to help support our work, visit musculardystrophyuk.org or call our free helpline on 0800 652 6352 (open Mon-Thurs 10am-2pm).

Luke, Becs, Vickie and Andy

Andy Davies with his two grandchildren Bella and Joanie

The Source To Sea Team at the finish line!

