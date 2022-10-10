Arundel mayor’s annual service gives thanks for the community and reflects on lifelong service

The service on Sunday, October 2, was conducted by the Rev Canon David Twinley, vicar at St Nicholas’ Church in Arundel.

Mr Hunt said: "This year, at our annual Ecumenical Service, we reflected on how, in the space of a few short months, we have celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of our late Queen and then shared a period of national mourning for her death.

"These very different events have been linked because both helped us to realise and appreciate the way in which our late Queen honoured the promise of lifelong service that she made on her 21st birthday and continued to provide that service into the 97th year of her life.”

The service gave thanks for the community of Arundel, with the Homily given by Canon David Parmiter, Dean of Arundel Cathedral, and the Rev Jim Braddock, Pastor at Arundel Baptist Church, leading the congregation in the prayers.

Big Gust of Wind, a local instrumental group, played a selection of patriotic tunes as guests arrived at St Nicholas’ Parish Church for the service and the town’s Scouting and Girlguiding groups formed a Guard of Honour to welcome the mayor’s procession.

A joint school choir gave a rousing rendition of Sing From Your Heart, under the direction of music teachers Michael Servant from Arundel Church of England School (ACE) and Nichola Morreale from St Philip's Catholic Primary School.

Some of the Brownies and Cubs joined pupils from both schools to read their own specially-written poems celebrating life in Arundel during the service.

Mr Hunt said: "Sunday’s service allowed us to reflect on and appreciate our community life in Arundel. Our town is blessed by the extraordinary generosity shown by so many individuals and community groups, leading the way in their commitment in both time and effort towards community causes for the benefit of all.

"Arundel Town Council will continue its work with those individuals and groups to see how we can provide community support this winter to people during the current cost of living crisis.”

The retiring collection was in support of Arundel Lido’s weekly coffee morning, Elevenses, which offers a warm and welcoming community hub for people living with dementia and people who feel isolated.

Afterwards, guests made their way to Arundel Town Hall for a civic reception and music from the trio Superstrings.

Scouting and Girlguiding groups formed a Guard of Honour to welcome the mayor’s procession