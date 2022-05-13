Arundel MP Andrew Griffith laces up boots for Snowdrop Trust charity walk

Setting off on Sunday (May 8), Mr Griffith and his wife Barbara joined hundreds of fundraisers at Arundel Castle Park for the Snowdrop Trust’s annual fundraising walk.

Taking place on the Castle Park grounds, participants picked between the one mile and five mile course, both of which offered ‘stunning’ views of the South Downs.

The trust provides support for the families of children with life-threatening and terminal conditions like Leukaemia and Cystic Fibrosis, and the annual walk is one of its biggest earners. This year’s trek attracted more than 600 people and raised over £10,000.

Andrew Griffith MP joins Snowdrop Trust charity walk

All that money will go towards the charity’s £350,000 annual costs, the majority of which is spent on providing specialist nurses who support the ‘snowdrop’ children and their families at home.

“It was a real pleasure to come back and support Di and the Trust at this year’s walk,” Andrew Griffith MP, said. “There was a great attendance with the glorious weather, and all for such a great cause. The Trust do amazing work for local children and their families, so it was a delight to be there in support of them.”

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co Founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, added: “We were so delighted to welcome so many walkers and their dogs to Arundel Castle Estate Park this year thanks to the continued support of the Duke of Norfolk. It was a joy to see so many of our Snowdrop children enjoying time in the sun with their families together with our Counsellor and nurses.