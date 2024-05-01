Arundel Plumbing trek to the summit of Mount Snowdon
Arundel Plumbing & Heating Ltd will be showing our support back to the charity as nine of us embark on a trek to the summit of Mount Snowdon.
They have offered support and advice to us throughout when Aaron’s Dad Chris was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Mestatic Penile Cancer, and we feel that the least we can do is help the charity on their journey to raise awareness and encourage men to seek medical advice, talk to family members, friends, colleagues and as many others as possible.
Arundel Plumbing & Heating Limited will be embarking on our own journey to show our support back to the charity as the nine of us embark on a trek to the summit of Mount Snowdon….purely to raise some money and awareness for this great charity.
We are asking for you to be generous with your hard earned money to help the charity but also just to share this page and to help raise as much awareness as possible to men everywhere who will most likely not even know that this cancer exists and it could affect any one of us or our families.
If caught early Penile cancer has a predictable pattern, if left untreated for any period of time the survival rate is very low and that’s why we are trying to help spread awareness and encourage anyone to have the confidence to speak to medical professionals, family, friends or anyone you can and not to be embarrassed about something potentially so serious.