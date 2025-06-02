Arundel pupils get a taste of life in the Second World War

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 2nd Jun 2025
Children in Arundel have been given a taste of life in the Second World War, arriving for school dressed as evacuees.

Staff at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School joined in by wearing 1940s attire for the day to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Headteacher Mrs Lucy Horne said: "The day began with a special assembly explaining the significance of VE Day, examining historical artefacts and listening to stories supplied by great-grandparents.

"Throughout the day, the children participated in VE Day activities in their classrooms, which included Enigma style code-breaking, life as an evacuee, songs and dancing from the era, the reality of rationing and paintings inspired by the Sussex artist Eric Ravilious.

"The whole school joined in two minutes of silence to remember those you lost their lives. Many children made cakes at home, based on the world war theme, and the celebrations culminated in a cake competition and sale to raise money for a veteran’s charity."

