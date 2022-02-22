Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club forced to close after being 'let down' by South East Water

The hotel has shut off its 106 bedrooms, two restaurants, afternoon tea service, spa and treatment rooms after its water supplies were cut off due to Storms Eunice and Franklin.

Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club in East Sussex has had to temporary close as a result of lack of water supply after recent storms.

The hotel has shut off its 106 bedrooms, two restaurants, afternoon tea service, spa and treatment rooms after its water supplies were cut off due to Storms Eunice and Franklin.

The hotel’s water supply has been off since Friday, February 18 and the hotel general manager said South East Water had let the company down 'hugely'.

Ben Booker, general manager at Ashdown Park Hotel, says: “The hotel was forced to take the decision to close to guests on Sunday morning; we are simply unable to deliver acceptable levels of service without running water.

“The resulting compensation to Saturday night’s guests alone was in the region of £15,000. We have since lost between £15,000 and £20,000 daily - a combination of loss of accommodation, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner income, plus Spa Day and treatment revenue. That is a huge amount of lost income, especially when our running costs continue to mount."

Mr Brooker described the water supplier's lack of communication as 'both pitiful and shambolic'. He said despite numerous attempts to speak with a senior manager, no-one has been available or returned the hotel's calls.

He continued: “To add insult to injury, South East Water did not even deliver bottled water to the hotel until late Sunday night, two days after the supply was cut off.

“We have in the region of 40 staff living on site. All have been without water facilities since Friday night. This is a significant inconvenience to everyone and, naturally, we still have to pay our staff despite the fact that they cannot work.

“I cannot overstate the damage that this lack of a basic water supply is causing to our business – made worse, of course, by coming immediately on top of the dreadful Covid pandemic."

Mr Brooker claims even when the water supply is restored, it will take and estimated 24 hours to get the hotel operational again.

Ben Brooker explained: “Our losses continue to mount, and we continue to disappoint guests who were due to visit.

"It is frankly untenable. We need urgent action by South East Water to enable the hotel to re-open as quickly as possible. The courtesy of a call from a South East Water manager would be also be appreciated, to give us some idea of the likely timescale involved.

“It is simply awful to have had to let down our valued guests over the past five days."

Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club said it is looking forward to reopening and welcoming back guests in the near future.

South East Water have been approached for a response to these claims.