On Saturday 11th February, volunteers and supporters of children's charity Little LifeSavers, gathered to celebrate a fantastic achievement.

The event, hosted by the Red Lion Pub in Ashington, was held to celebrate the delivery of simple CPR skills training to ten thousand children.

Founded in 2016, the Sussex based charity had to cease operations for almost two years during the Covid-19 pandemic and lost most of its volunteers, who were NHS staff.

But thanks to the simplicity of their session and enthusiasm of members of the public willing to volunteer to teach the children, the charity taught their ten thousandth child last week at Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath.

Volunteers at the Red Lion pub in Ashington. Pic S Robards SR2302121

“CPR is such an important life skill,” said charity founder Barbara. “And with the pandemic making video meetings popular it showed us how we could move forward and keep teaching the children, after such a difficult time. With such a simple, scripted teaching session it was clear we could invite people who weren't necessarily CPR providers to join us. We’re so pleased to have volunteers from different backgrounds being a part of our charity.

"It’s vital that as many people as possible know how to perform CPR and what better way to practice than by showing the next generation? It’s a ‘we-show-you, you-show-the-children model that works well. Our success since we re-started in 2022, saw us train nearly three thousand children-bringing our total number to just over ten thousand children trained since the charity began. It's a fantastic achievement for us- especially as two of our children have used the skills to save lives. We can’t wait to create the next ten thousand Little LifeSavers.”

Would you like to help?

Find out more about volunteering here https://www.littlelifesavers.org/get-involved/

Little LifeSavers teaches basic life support skills to children. Pic S Robards SR2302121

Or sponsor a new Little LifeSaver- it's only the price of a takeaway coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/LittleLifeSaver

Little LifeSavers founder Barbara Stanley. Pic S Robards SR2302121

Celebration to mark training of 10,000 Little Life Savers. Pic S Robards SR2302121