Ashington parents' joy as autistic son completes nine year journey to gain DofE Gold Award

On Friday May 19, Henry Clarke aged 25 from Ashington, West Sussex, was presented with the Gold Award certificate by the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace, with his proud parents alongside him.

Henry Clarke in the Buckingham Palace gardens wearing his Gold Award

Henry was diagnosed as severely autistic at the age of four but despite huge difficulties with communication, has overcome them to achieve the highest Gold Award after a nine-year quest.

After attending Opportunity Playgroup and Horsham Nursery School, Henry went to Herons Dale Primary and Oak Grove College special schools and it was at secondary school in 2014, that he started the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.Despite a multitude of challenges for him to meet including learning new skills, volunteering, physical recreation (swimming and horse riding) expeditions and residential trips in West Sussex, Kent and Wales, he passed every test put before him.

Each section required careful planning and organisation with his school to ensure Henry received sufficient support. The tasks presented would be difficult for anyone without a disability but he loved every minute. His success shows what is possible, despite almost overpowering odds being against him finishing.

Henry on expedition to Wales

Since leaving school, Henry has continued his voluntary work helping to look after animals at Oaktree Farm, Copsale, where he was able to attain the final residential section of the Gold Award.

Henry's parents Tim and Rosie Clarke hope that his story will give hope to those whose children are newly diagnosed as Autistic, whatever the severity.

Henry's older brother George, 27 years is also autistic and overcame his difficulties in 2018, when he graduated from University and now works in West Sussex.

Tim is a retired Head of Science (Independent school) and Rosie works as a Teaching Assistant at a West Sussex school. They hope to serialize their son's stories in the future.

Henry on the River Wye