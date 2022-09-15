Ashurst Fair and Dog Show: In pictures

The dog show was judged by Jonathan and Annalise from Hawthorn veterinary practises of Partridge Green & Henfield.

Champion dog was ‘Dudley’ with very proud owner Ginny George, Best Puppy went to ‘Clyde’ belonging to Joe Gillings and Best Local Dog was ‘Bruno’ with Lola Lavandera.

Prizes were sponsored by Gatleys of Storrington.

Mandy Hedley, secretary, said: "Who would have known when we were celebrating the Queen’s 70 year on the throne at the Ashurst Fair & Dog Show, with fun and laughter and of course the Royal corgis as our symbol, that a few short days later we would have sadly lost our wonderful Queen. She was truly an inspiration to us all.

“The day seems even more poignant now. There was much talk at the time of the Queen’s love of dogs and horses, and we are sure she would have loved to see the fun that dogs and their owners enjoyed on the day.

“A highlight of the show was the wonderful Ragged Rascal Flyball Team, who not only put on a fast and fun display, but also gave visiting dogs a chance to ‘have a go’. There was much laughter ringing out as owners encouraged their dogs to bounce on the end board, catch the ball and then head back at speed. However, there were a few dogs thinking it was far more fun to run off with the ball in the opposite direction! The Fun Agility course was also very popular with tunnels, poles and ‘mountains’ to climb!”

There were teas, barbeque, cakes & produce stalls, dog treats and toys, crafts, bottle stall, bar and Pimms stand for all visitors to enjoy.

The afternoon was a great success with £4500 raised, which goes towards the upkeep of Ashurst Village Hall.

The hall is a very popular venue, having recently been built with the help of grants from individuals and local businesses, including Rampion, the Big Lottery Fund, Viridor, Leaders, Cordek, GACT, Acre and the local CLC.

For hall bookings please visit the website http://www.ashurstvillagehall.org.uk

1. 1 Ashurst Dog Show Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. 2 Ashurst Dog Show Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. 3 Ashurst Dog Show Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. 4 Ashurst Dog Show Photo: submitted Photo Sales