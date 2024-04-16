Asian hornets: A call for help to Sussex residents from the professionals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having been introduced by accident to France in 2004, the Asian Hornet (Vespa velutina nigrithorax) has been spreading throughout Europe and is now a problem in the UK.

Not to be mistaken with our harmless UK Native hornet, the Asian hornet is an aggressive insect predator. It particularly favours social insects like our honey bees, in which is waits by a nest and catching bees returning to their hive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally only spotted in the Channel Islands over the past few years, there are now numerous confirmed sightings in the south of the UK. This poses a huge risk to our natural wildlife, disrupting the ecology of our native species. The British Beekeeping Association (BBKA February 2024) noted a 35% reduction in honey production in Portugal which they have associated with the disruption to pollination.

Think you've seen an Asian Hornet?

So what can you do?

If you think you have seen an Asian Hornet, take a photo and report it https://catch.asianhornetalert.org.uk/ There is even a handy app Asian Hornet Alert in which you can submit suspected sightings which will alert the local authorities to confirm identification and source the relating nest.

How do I know what to look for?

A hornet is up to twice the size of a regular wasp. The Asian hornet has some unique markings including a yellow colouring on the lower portion of it's legs, like yellow socks. It's abdomen markings have 3 plain black upper portions followed by a forth yellow/orange segment.

How to identify an Asian Hornet.

If you aren't sure then report it anyway. There are lots bee and wasp species, along with mimic insects which are easy to mix up with the Asian hornet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A word of caution: Do not try and capture a hornet or attempt to kill it. They release alarm pheremones when in danger which will alert any others nearby. They can become aggressive and sting, which is pretty painful from a hornet.