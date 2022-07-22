ASK Italian Horsham refurbished with community spirit and sustainability in mind

Sam Flylightly, artist

ASK Italian’s Horsham restaurant reopened on Thursday, July 21, following a refurbishment that highlights features of Horsham’s community including sourcing locally-brewed Firebird beers, and Horsham Spirit Gin.

Sam Flylightly is a Brighton-based artist from Horsham and was commissioned to create wall murals, drawing on links between Horsham and its Italian twin city, Lerici.

The art pays tribute to Horsham poet, Percy Shelley, by incorporating his boat, Don Juan, in the murals.

ASK Italian, Horsham, community wall

Horsham Spirit Gin has been made locally by Cabin Pressure Spirits, a husband and wife team, that uses ingredients from the area.

The new community wall displays key features of the Horsham community including the story of Percy Shelley, important Horsham-based charities and the history of the building.

Also focusing on sustainability, much of the refurbishment was made by reusing and upcycling furniture.

ASK Italian have also been working with Foodsteps to understand the environmental impact of meals and how making small changes can reduce its carbon footprint.

Firebird Brewery, local brewery is stocked at ASK Italian

The restaurant has also made charity connections with Horsham Matters foodbank to provide support for those who need it most.

The Horsham restaurant was first to trial the community project and ASK Italian hopes to roll out the scheme in restaurants across the UK.

The project came to light after the pandemic highlighted a need and want for community spirit.

Read more about ASK Italian’s community project at www.askitalian.co.uk/sustainability.