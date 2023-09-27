Assistant chief fire officer takes on ‘Hunted’ challenge across West Sussex in aid of a worthy cause

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer is going on the run for a week and will be raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity along the way.

On Monday, October 9, Peter Rickard will start his challenge where he will attempt to remain undetected and visit all 25 fire stations in West Sussex, without being spotted by any of his 752 colleagues.

With only a tent, rucksack and £50 on his being, Peter will start the journey at Marine Court in Littlehampton and find creative ways to move across the county from that point onwards.

Subject to getting caught, he plans to finish the challenge by returning to the starting venue seven days later on October 16.

Updates on Peter’s whereabouts will be shared on West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Facebook and X pages, with members of the public encouraged to comment if they spot him on their travels.

Speaking of the challenge, Peter said: “The fire and rescue service is part of my DNA; my family have also served as firefighters and as a child I remember raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity with my family. My dad used to hold fundraising events such as car washes and bed push challenges.

“Being based in West Sussex, my colleagues and I are very lucky to have the charity’s Marine Court centre on our doorstep in Littlehampton. I am regularly popping in to say hello and by doing this I have seen the work that the charity does first-hand, supporting fire service colleagues from across the UK who are experiencing different injuries and challenges.

“Recently I sustained an ankle injury and I know that The Fire Fighters Charity will be there to help me with physiotherapy when the time is right, so now that I am back on my feet, it feels like a great time to take a week of annual leave and raise some money for a truly incredible cause!”

The Fire Fighters Charity’s community fundraiser, Louise Furneaux, says: “This is a fantastic challenge unlike any we’ve seen before and I want to send my heartfelt thanks to Peter and all those involved in organising it.

“Alongside support at our three centres - including Marine Court in West Sussex - we offer a wealth of health and wellbeing resources online and in communities. However, we couldn’t continue to do so without fundraising activities like this, which make such a vital difference to so many lives. Thank you once again and the best of luck!”