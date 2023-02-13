A small asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere and lit up the sky at about 3am this morning (Monday, February 13), it has been reported.

Sussex World received an email from a Hastings resident shortly after the event that asked: “What burnt up? It fell from the sky in a bright burning glow towards France as I looked over Hastings?”

The BBC has reported that the 1m (3ft) meteoroid created a ‘shooting star’ effect.

Twitter user @KadeFlowers of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, shared footage of the asteroid, calling it ‘beautiful’ and adding: “Anybody (including news outlets) is more than welcome to use this footage because beautiful and rare events like this deserve to be shared!”

Sussex Roads Police also captured the asteroid on camera and tweeted: “Out on patrol in Hove during the early hours and the cars camera captured a #meteorite.”

The International Meteor Organization, which is a non-profit group based in Belgium, said: “At the predicted time, small asteroid 2023 CX1 (provisionally designated under Sar2667) entered the Earth atmosphere, producing a very bright fireball that was reported by dozens of witnesses, and recorded on video by astronomers and public.”

They said it was the seventh predicted asteroid to be discovered before impacting Earth, adding: “It may become the most widely covered asteroid entry.” The International Meteor Organization said that the small asteroid was first detected on Sunday, February 12, at GINOP KHK observatory in Hungary.

This story will be updated as more information comes in. Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news.

