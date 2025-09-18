'At one with nature': wellbeing centre planned at South Downs equestrian site

Plans are being outlined to create a wellbeing centre at a South Downs farmland site where people can be ‘at one with nature.’

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to build the venue at Hascombe Farm Equestrian Centre in Horn Lane, Henfield.

It is proposed to provide a yoga deck, sauna and plunge pool, along with changing and toilet accommodation. But, say the applicants: “All of these will be temporary buildings with no foundations and will be able to be relocated at any time.”

They say that the site has uninterrupted views across the South Downs and that people using the equestrian centre, competitors and members of the public would all have access to the wellbeing centre, if planning permission is granted. They say that the proposed yoga area could accommodate eight people and an instructor.

Site of the proposed wellbeing centre in Henfield with views across the South Downs

In a statement to the council, they add that the area “faces the South Downs and is surrounded by paddocks where horses from the stables graze and exercise.

“There will be the provision of a sauna which again will look out across the South Downs and provide an area to relax and unwind set amongst a natural environment.

"A plunge pool will be provided to the side of the sauna for the users of the sauna and there will be a bucket waterfall shower provided, which will utilise rainwater to keep it filled for use.

“A toilet block of two composting toilets will be provided along with a two-room changing block for users.”

They add: “In summary, this proposal brings a wellbeing centre to an area where the surrounding countryside lends itself to both physical and mental wellbeing and offers a structured setting where people can truly experience being one with nature.

“The area is serene and calming and with the added benefit of horses enjoying grazing in the surrounding paddocks there really is no better location for such a centre.”

