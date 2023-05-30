The popular Blue Dolphin fish and chip shop in Hastings Old Town was forced to close over busy bank holiday weekend after being targeted.

The incident took place overnight last Friday when an object was thrown through the window which resulted in a fire being caused. The area around the building, at the end of the High Street, was cordoned off on Saturday with a police officer on guard. The business remained closed for the rest of the weekend. A large window was boarded up but fire damage did not look extensive.

The premises has been targeted at least twice in recent years, having all its windows smashed. The Blue Dolphin is one of the busiest fish and chip shops in the area and frequently has queues outside.

A resident who lives nearby at Town Wall, said: “I heard something that woke me just after midnight and heard two sets of feet running toward Winkle Island.”

The Blue Dolphin showing the boarded up window