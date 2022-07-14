Attractions and food at new Hastings 'family fun factory' are revealed

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’, will span three floors of the 77,000 square foot building previously occupied by Debenhams on Robertson Street.

The new signs provide a detailed overview of the attractions and experiences that will be on offer once the arcade opens.

Duck pin bowling, pool table, ten pin bowling, urban fallout, soft play centre, VR experiences, football simulators, toxic wasteland, amusement machines, three crazy golf courses, and interactive darts are all listed on a sign put in the new shop window today.

The site will also host a garden bar and entertainment venue as well as a pirate-themed restaurant.

Cocktails, pizzas, coffee, tea, sandwiches, wafflemeister, beer, lager, and wine will all be available at the arcade, according to the new sign.

The new centre is owned by local husband and wife duo Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

Mr Owen said: “We are proud to be bringing this badge across to Hastings and excited to meet the local community.”

The building’s owner, a family-owned development company called Moxie, has previously spoken of hopes to house a number of ‘indoor entertainment uses’ within the building.

Moxie took ownership of the building in January 2020, shortly before Debenhams announced plans to close its Hastings store. The store closed for the final time in May 2021.

1. New OWENS signage on the front of the old Debenhams building in Hastings. Owens, a family fun factory, will span three floors of the 77,000 square foot building previously occupied by Debenhams on Robertson Street. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

