Author of Roy Grace series visits Eastbourne

Peter James met residents at Asda in The Crumbles on Friday, September 30.

Mr James, who is from Brighton, spoke to residents and signed books.

A resident who went to the event said Mr James was very friendly and took his time to speak with each person despite the queue of people who had come to meet the author.

Peter James (left) with an Eastbourne resident

On Friday the author also visited Steyning, Brighton and Lewes as he met residents in his home county.

The Roy Grace series started in 2005 when Mr James published his novel Dead Simple.