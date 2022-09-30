Author of Roy Grace series visits Eastbourne
The author of the Roy Grace series, which inspired an ITV drama, has visited Eastbourne.
Peter James met residents at Asda in The Crumbles on Friday, September 30.
Mr James, who is from Brighton, spoke to residents and signed books.
A resident who went to the event said Mr James was very friendly and took his time to speak with each person despite the queue of people who had come to meet the author.
Most Popular
The remarkable success of fictional Brighton-based detective Roy Grace is expected to continue with the publication of the 18th novel in the series, Picture You Dead, which came out on Thursday, September 29.
On Friday the author also visited Steyning, Brighton and Lewes as he met residents in his home county.
The Roy Grace series started in 2005 when Mr James published his novel Dead Simple.
Asda has been contacted for more information about Mr James’ visit.