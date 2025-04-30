Author to launch new book on Britain's coast in Midhurst
The book, called ‘The Restless Coast: a Journey Around the Edge of Britain’ covers Morgan-Grenville’s marathon journey around the coast, exploring some of the key challenges it faces and celebrating the brave souls fighting to protect and enhance it.
It’s characteristic of the former Royal Green Jacket’s other work, like Shearwater and Liquid Gold, in its combination of personal memoir, journalism, and facts-based nature writing, and fans will be keen to find out more come the book’s launch on Thursday, June 5.
Set to take place at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst, within yards of the iconic River Rother, from 7.30 to 9.30pm, the event is hosted by the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, in a bid to raise further awareness of the challenges facing our national coastlines.