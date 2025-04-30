Author to launch new book on Britain's coast in Midhurst

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Writer, public speaker and biodiversity campaigner Roger Morgan-Grenville is set to launch his new book at an event in Midhurst later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book, called ‘The Restless Coast: a Journey Around the Edge of Britain’ covers Morgan-Grenville’s marathon journey around the coast, exploring some of the key challenges it faces and celebrating the brave souls fighting to protect and enhance it.

It’s characteristic of the former Royal Green Jacket’s other work, like Shearwater and Liquid Gold, in its combination of personal memoir, journalism, and facts-based nature writing, and fans will be keen to find out more come the book’s launch on Thursday, June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to take place at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst, within yards of the iconic River Rother, from 7.30 to 9.30pm, the event is hosted by the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, in a bid to raise further awareness of the challenges facing our national coastlines.