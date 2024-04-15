Autism Charity holds engaging and informative open day in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aspens empowers the people it supports through an integrated network of services across the South-East. Last year the charity provided over 878,000 hours of person-centred support to more than 980 children and adults, enriching the lives of those they care for and enabling them to live as independently as possible.

Aspens Fest was a fantastic opportunity for people across West Sussex and beyond to find out more about Aspens and the services it has on offer, as well as a chance to have fun, make new connections and learn more about autism and related subjects.

The event showcased the diverse range of services offered by Aspens and provided an opportunity for attendees to participate in a range of engaging activities and workshops. With more than 200 people joining the event, Aspens Fest was a great success, drawing people from across the county and beyond.

Attendees enjoy activities at Aspens Fest.

From informative sessions, to workshops and insightful lived-experience talks, the event offered something for all. The attendees enjoyed activities such as Lego therapy, STEM rocket making, rapping, DJ-ing and a slime and sensory table, browsing the rails of the pop-up Aspens’ charity shop and sampling the delicious cakes provided by The Bluebell Café, which is based at Aspens’ site in Pembury, Tunbridge Wells.

Talks were given by those with experience of the issues on subjects including neurodiversity and burn-out and a parent’s perspective on what life is like with an autistic child. Entertainment and fun activities were provided by Get it Together DJ Simon Cannon, Nick Cook Circus Skills, Waves Music Therapy, Rapper Louie Le Vack, Laura Byrne from Oscar Romero.

Young attendee Ellie, who is supported by Aspens, said: “There was lots of stuff for autistic children to have fun with! The best thing about Aspens is you get your own choices about what you want to draw or do, you get to voice your own opinion. It just helps more.”

Simon Cannon, Aspens Behaviour Specialist, said: “It was a great opportunity for the community to find out more about Aspens and to take part in some amazing activities. There was lots of energy, lots of enthusiasm, lots of laughs and it’s been very funky!”

Aspens Fest.

Adrian Batchelor, Aspens Chair of Trustees, added: “The event was all about getting the message out there to parents and families that support is available. The Open Day is to let families who may have just received an autism diagnosis, or who may be feeling worried or unsure know that there is support available.”