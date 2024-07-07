Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Auto Trader, one of the largest automobile platforms in the UK, is offering one lucky motorist the chance to eat their favourite food – and get paid for it.

With Google searches for ‘how to get food smell out of car’ up 100 per cent year on year, the company is looking for one gastronomically adventurous researcher to find out which kind of food makes the least mess and smell in their car.

The driver will sample take-away meals from five of the UK’s major fast food providers in their area, ranking them on how easy it is to clean up afterwards. They’ll also be asked to evaluate the quality of the packaging, the messiness of the food itself, and how long the smell lingers after that final bite. To sweeten the deal even further, the reviewer will be paid £300 to cover food and fuel costs as they embark on the journey.

To apply to be Auto Trader’s Drive-Thru Reviewer applicants will need a full UK driving license, be 18 or over and have access to a car that can be used to access drive-thrus.

What's your favourite Drive-Thru lunch?

To apply, visit The Autotrader website. Entries close on Sunday 14 July.

Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader, comments: “We know that grabbing a quick bite while on the road is a very common occurrence for lots of drivers. Unfortunately, with delicious meals come not-so-delicious odours, crumbs and stains. With most of us spending a portion of our days driving, it makes it all the more important that our cars are both comfortable and smell good, which is why we’ve launched this exciting Drive-Thru Reviewer prize! We hope our cleaning tips and the ultimate fast-food rankings revealed by our lucky winner make it easier for everyone to enjoy a clean and fresh car, without sacrificing the comfort of eating on the go.”

Auto Trader’s experts have also shared their essential advice on how to keep your vehicle smelling as fresh as possible, even after a big meal:

Thorough vacuuming: Reach right under car seats and all the nooks and crannies that are often forgotten about for stray crumbs. A proper vacuum can really freshen up a car's smell.

Air it out: Open your windows and let fresh air circulate, if the weather allows for it.

Fresher fabrics: If your car has fabric seats, use a fabric cleaner to tackle lingering odours, a gentle wipe down can work wonders. Keep an extra bottle on the back seat for freshening up after a meal on wheels.

Try baking soda: If there’s a particularly tough food stain you can’t wipe from your fabric or vinyl seats and the scent still lingers, try sprinkling baking soda on it, letting it sit for a few hours, then vacuum.