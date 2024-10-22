Taking place in Northgate Car Park, the fair takes place for one day only every October, and draws in visitors from all over the city.

It’s a long-standing tradition in Chichester, dating all the way back to the 12th century, when King Henry I granted the then Bishop of Chichester the right to hold a fair.

The shape, nature and style of the event has evolved with the times and its now organised by the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, and features classic funfair rides like dodgems, The Waltzer, the sky swing and more – with plenty of traditional fairground games, hot food and cold drinks to boot.

With the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, this modern version of the fair has been held every year since the end of the Second World War, and constitutes a beloved Chichester tradition.

1 . Autumn chill can't keep crowds at bay as Sloe Fair returns to Chichester Trying to snatch a prize at one of the fair's many games Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . Autumn chill can't keep crowds at bay as Sloe Fair returns to Chichester Toys at treats galore at Chichester's Sloe Fair Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . Autumn chill can't keep crowds at bay as Sloe Fair returns to Chichester Think you've got what it takes to win a prize? Photo: Connor Gormley