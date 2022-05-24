Award-winning author to talk at Lindfield climate group

Isabel Losada, winner of best overall book on sustainability 2022

Hear green living tips from author Isabel Losada on Wednesday, May 25 at 7.30pm at Lindfield’s King Edward Hall.

Isabel was awarded the Best Overall Book on Sustainability 2022 by The Independent. The event will be Fairer World Lindfield’s first in-person talk since the pandemic.

Fairer World Lindfield member Peter Desmond said: “We all need to be encouraged by Sir David’s [Attenborough] words to take whatever action we can to help our planet, no matter how small.”

To be in with a chance of winning a signed copy of Isabel’s book, email with your answer to the following question:

"What is the most joyful piece of environmentalism you've enjoyed or what have you have done that supports the planet and also gives you joy?"

Tickets are free, with a donation suggested of £5 on the door, which includes a glass of wine.