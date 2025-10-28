Award winning Bexhill micropub set to celebrate its sixth birthday

The Brickmakers, which was Bexhill’s first ever micro-pub, was named Sussex Pub of the Year by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) last year.

It followed on from a number of other awards, including being named pub of the year by the local South East Sussex branch of CAMRA for the third year running.

The Brickmakers Arms alehouse was opened in November 2019 by real ale enthusiasts Robin Hill and Martin Payne and has gone from strength to strength.

It took its name from the fact that in the 1930’s was used as a premises by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry in Sussex.

Real ale is served up straight from the barrel from a glass-fronted stillage which is cooled to cellar temperature. The pub also offers a wide selection of real ciders.

The Brickmakers is no stranger to awards. In 2021 it was named Conversion to Pub Use Award in CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England to celebrate exceptional pubs across the country that have undergone conversion or conservation work, or are newly built.

It retains some fireplaces built from Lunsford Brick products, as well as an attractive mosaic threshold featuring the brick company’s name.

Martin and Robin said: “We want to thank our special patrons and loyal friends who make the Brickmaker’s the vibrant and welcoming community local that we set out to achieve.”

Martin said: “Since we opened on 2nd Nov 2019 (just before COVID) we have sold 2,660 x 9 gallon casks (firkins) of beer in total which include 1.463 x different beers from 369 different breweries

“We'll be marking the occasion next Sunday November 2 with live music from the Longshore Drifters from 5pm.

