Joan director Gary Grant is heading to Worthing for his next feature film – and he is offering budding actors in the area the opportunity to learn from his expertise.

The award-winning film director and actor is best known for ITV's 2024 drama Joan starring Sophie Turner, wartime rescue drama Enemy Lines, The Bill and the groundbreaking feature film I'm Not You.

He is bringing his unique training process to Worthing, offering aspiring film and television actors the opportunity to learn the art of film and television acting in an intensive training course.

The six-week Screen Acting course for mixed abilities starts at Durrington Community Centre on Thursday, July 24, 6pm to 9pm.

Gary will give hands-on training in screen performance, camera techniques, script work and audition skills, offering an insight from his years of experience in the film industry.

The Nova Nexus Film Academy course will show how to bring characters to life on screen, giving beginners and actors looking to refine their craft the opportunity to build confidence, master the art of on-camera acting and prepare for work in film and television.

The full fee for the 18-hour course is £350, to include showreel production for every student, shot on location, at the end of the process. All ages are welcome. Visit novanexusfilmacademy.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Gary's film company will be descending on Worthing to create a new feature film but details of the film and where it will be made have not yet been disclosed.