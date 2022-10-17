Sophia Hendey from The Littlehampton Academy was raising money for Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club, where she has been a member since it launched in 2019. She made the 138m drop on Saturday, October 15, along with her dad, Stuart Hendey.

Hannah Hendey, Sophia's mum, said: "We had to be there for 7am. The rain stopped just in time to allow a dry abseil. It was a lovely time to do an abseil, with the sun rising in the background over Brighton. Both Sophia and her dad went up 138m in the pod with the moon in the background. Sophia dropped first. Despite her nerves, she built up the confidence to go for it. The descent took only two minutes. Sophia really enjoyed the experience and would love to do it again. She is very proud of herself, she did the abseil and all the money she has raised for the club."

Sophia said a huge thank you to all the people who have sponsored her. So far, she has raised £750 and there is still time to donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophiahendey

Hannah added: "Stuart was also proud he did the abseil. He went up in the pod to give Sophia support. The two of them did really well. Sophia's nanny and grandad, as well as David Slade, lead instructor of the life saving club, all got up early to watch and support Sophia and Stuart with their abseil. Sophia has inspired her grandad to have go next year. He said it looks good fun. David said he was very proud of Sophia to achieve her abseil, all in aid of raising money for the club."

She and Tassia Wormald from The Angmering School recently won silver in the junior girls U15 pairs event at the Royal Life Saving Society’s south east region competition at Windlesham House School. She decided to do the abseil as she was keen to raise interest in the club and attract new members, as well as raise money for new equipment.

