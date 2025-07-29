Award-winning Rustington charity volunteer champions MND Association after losing close friend

A Rustington WI member has raised hundreds of pounds for the MND Association with an afternoon tea and cake event.

Sheila Clarke's sale at her home over two days raised £390, bringing the total she has raised for the charity so far to £1,224.

Liz Biddle, marketing officer at Rustington WI, said it was 'no mean feat' at the age of 81, especially considering Sheila had had some health issues of her own.

Sheila became the driving force behind local collections for the West Sussex South Branch after losing a close friend to Motor Neurone Disease.

Sheila Clarke with the Badge of the Order of Mercy she was awarded in July 2017 by The League Of Mercy Foundation in recognition of her volunteering for Macmillan Cancer Support

She said: "When Rob Burrows, a talented rugby player was struck down with MND, more people became aware of this devastating illness.

"A few of us decided we wanted to help raise some small donations. My friends Jaqui Ridge and Carol Lewis, also from our lovely Rustington WI, wanted to help, too, and we persuaded The Melodians Choir last year to support MND. Funds from their splendid Christmas concert made a healthy donation.”

Sheila would welcome the opportunity to talk to anyone who would like to know more about MND and to work with anyone who has ideas for fundraising. She can be contacted via Rustington WI, which meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 2pm at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington.

Sheila has devoted many years to fundraising for various charities and was awarded the Badge of the Order of Mercy in July 2017 by The League Of Mercy Foundation in recognition of her volunteering for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She also raised £3,600 for a defribrillator for Sheen Lane Health Centre in Richmond in 2004, when she was living in Putney and working as a dinner lady at St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School in Mortlake.

Having lost two nieces to the heart condition cardiomyopathy, she devoted her time to support the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young as an area representative and set her heart on raising money for a defibrillator for the health centre where she was a patient.