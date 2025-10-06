Award winning teacher from Hastings in Sierra Leone learns from local schools

Letitia Huggins visited the UK from Hastings, Sierra Leone, for the first time in 2013 and has returned to teach here. She learnt a lot from working in her partner school in Hastings, and talking to other teachers. She took back what she had learnt and started to adapt it for teaching in her own classroom in the African country.

Letitia has helped to run teacher workshops in Sierra Leone, tried out new ideas and shared her development with other teachers. During Covid, she ran her own small school lessons from her home.

In 2024 she won the Regional Primary Teacher Award for the year in Sierra Leone. At the interview she spoke about how visiting schools in Hastings in the UK and working with UK teachers had contributed towards her becoming the teacher she is. She was put forward for the National Award, and in September last year, she was chosen as Presidential Best Primary Teacher 2024/25 at the Sierra Leone national award ceremony.

Since then Letitia has represented Sierra Leone at the All Africa Education Conference in Rwanda, and has been to a conference in China.

Letitia, who has been a teacher for 24 years, says she has greatly benefited from her experiences in Hastings and learned lots to take back to schools at home.

She said: “I am so excited to be back in Hastings. It is a lovely town and the people are very nice.

“It was amazing to get the awards, they came after a lot of patience, hard work and a love for the job. When I first started in teaching the salary was very low but now things have improved.”

Speaking of the problems facing schools in Hastings Sierra Leone, she said: “Schools are overpopulated. We need more classrooms and play facilities. Children can learn so much from playing."

Letitia has been pro-active in creating school resources from waste material, such as making balls for the children from waste plastic.

In her current visit to Hastings she learned how to make Playdough and will be taking that skill back to Sierra Leone.

Letitia plays a key role in a School Farm Project in Sierra Leone which has seen 30 schools growing their own vegetables and crops and teaching children how to cook. The crops are used to feed school children and any surplus is shared with the wider community.

The project was made possible by the Friendship link after a £200 donation from Battle Horticultural Society to buy seeds.

Letitia said: “Sincere thanks must go to the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link. Their support, and the opportunities that I was given when I visited the UK, made me what I am today”.

1 . Letitia Huggins at St Clements Church in Hastings Letitia Huggins at St Clements Church in Hastings. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link at St Clements Church Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link at St Clements Church. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link on the East Hill at Hastings Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link on the East Hill at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

4 . Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link at Hastings Lifeboat Members of the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link at Hastings Lifeboat. Pic by Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman