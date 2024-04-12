Baby food donation to refugees in Ukraine from UKHarvest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two tonnes of baby food has been generously donated to UKHarvest and in the light of the current crisis in Ukraine, Petworth Ukraine Relief a local charity that supplies food, clothing and medical supplies to the Ukraine, has kindly offered to take the food to Ukraine Mission UK who have delivered the donation to some of the most affected areas of Ukraine.

One tonne of baby food was delivered to Kharkiv and has been distributed to refugee centres and front-line villages by a Ukrainian partner charity, Palms of Peace. The last tonne was transported to Lviv and posted to Zaporizhzhia and has been distributed to local hostels as well as out to villages in the Southeast where intense fighting has been taking place.

Speaking to UKHarvest, Rhys Wheeler, volunteer with Ukraine Mission UK has shared: “I think our partnership with Petworth Ukraine Relief going forward will be very beneficial for our partners here and Zaporizhzia! Dima is very happy with the baby food delivered. Thank you so much to UKHarvest for organising the donation. This will be invaluable to so many people.”

Ukraine refugees receiving much needed supplies from UKHarvest

Yvonne Thomson, CEO, UKHarvest, said: “At times like this, when the world is in turmoil, it is incredible to be the receiver of such generosity from food producers. We are pleased to work in collaboration with other charities to ensure those most in need can be reached, such as Petworth Ukraine Relief and Ukraine Mission UK. Their dedication ensures that any supplies needed can be sourced and delivered to vulnerable people. In this case, the war in Ukraine is preventing many people from receiving even the basic provisions needed to survive. We, at UKHarvest hope that this small contribution goes some way to relieving some of the suffering currently being experienced in Ukraine.”

Andrew Ashton-Smith, a volunteer for Petworth Ukraine Relief shared that: “We are enormously grateful for UKHarvest's support; especially by providing a huge amount of baby food which would otherwise go to waste and will instead be carefully sorted and packaged by our willing team of volunteers, ready for the long journey to Ukraine.”

Petworth Ukraine Relief are one of over 350 charities and organisations UKHarvest work with to ensure food reaches those who need it most, including local foodbanks, homeless shelters and community centres.