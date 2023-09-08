A business which has helped Sussex families to better understand their babies is celebrating 21 years in action.

TinyTalk was founded by Katie Mayne, a mum and former teacher, in 2002.

According to Katie, the business has watched babies and parents grow through understanding each other better and seen friendships blossom as parents start their parenting journeys together.

TinyTalk introduces language, both signed and spoken, to the whole family; rather than feeling frustrated, babies can sign what they need a s soon as their fine motor skills are established.

Signing, songs and sensory activities provide a melodic backdrop to classes that are followed by half an hour for parents and carers to chat and connect.

To celebrate the 21st birthday, a party was held in Bognor where Rachel Hutton owns a TinyTalk franchise.

Rachel said: “I have been a TinyTalk teacher in Bognor for five years now and have loved every minute! Being able to support the young families in my area and help them better understand each other is a privilege”.

Katie added: “Parenting is one of the most rewarding but challenging jobs. Community and a ‘safe space’ with others, going through the same thing, really makes a big difference. When I’m visiting one of my teachers’ classes, I love nothing more than watching those moments of ‘wonder’: when a baby makes a sign for the first time, with understanding.’ Babies’ eyes light up with excitement when their thoughts are understood. It’s a real privilege to support our families during these exciting times.

“Our TinyTalk classes get new parents out of the house, forging friendships with kindred spirits, buzzing with happy endorphins from singing each week, and learning how to communicate with their littles ones which is so worthwhile and important. It’s also a skill, and an introduction to language, that goes far beyond our class walls. We have always encouraged everyone to further their skills at local BSL classes.

“Plus there’s plenty of time to make new friends at TinyTalk, with a cup of coffee and chocolate biscuit as the children play."