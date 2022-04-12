Backing for Lewes FC's campaign to curb violence against women

Members of Lewes Town Council

The Rooks CallHimOut campaign aims to persuade men to ‘call out’ sexist and misogynistic

behaviour when they encounter it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is up to men to take action,” said Lewes FC Director Karen Dobres. “Fighting sexism and

misogyny, so that women can be and feel safe, is the responsibility of men.

“We accept that how all men talk about women contributes to an environment where some men

assault women and where all women can feel unsafe in their everyday lives.”

A motion from Cllrs Emily Clarke, Imogen Makepeace and John Lamb called on male Councillors to

adopt the campaign, making a pledge to fight sexism and misogyny, adding the CallHimOut logo to

their email signatures and learning more through training about how to challenge bad behaviour in a

safe way.

“Sexual assault is such a widespread, daily occurrence that it is rare to find a

woman who has not experienced some kind of sexual harassment or assault,” said Cllr Clarke.

“The World Health Organisation reports that roughly one in three women around

the world has been subjected to physical or sexual violence.”

With the help of two male directors and a male player, Lewes FC is developing a programme

for the men’s first team to talk together, and then to mentor under 18 players.

“We commit to making a difference through our own language and behaviour: we will call ourselves

out and welcome being ‘called out’ by each other, and we will lead the way in

making the world a safer place for women and a better place for us all,” the Club said.

Cllr Lamb presented male Councillors with lapel ribbons in Lewes FC colours. “Repeated surveys

reveal a shocking tsunami of hatred against women, which demands action,” said Cllr Lamb.

“Lewes FC deserves our support for its brave stand. The Town Council will do what it can to bring

about a much-needed culture change.”Lewes Town Councillors unanimously backed Lewes Football Club’s campaign to curb violence

against women and girls at a Council meeting last week.

The Rooks CallHimOut campaign aims to persuade men to ‘call out’ sexist and misogynistic

behaviour when they encounter it.

“It is up to men to take action,” said Lewes FC Director Karen Dobres. “Fighting sexism and

misogyny, so that women can be and feel safe, is the responsibility of men.

“We accept that how all men talk about women contributes to an environment where some men

assault women and where all women can feel unsafe in their everyday lives.”

A motion from Cllrs Emily Clarke, Imogen Makepeace and John Lamb called on male Councillors to

adopt the campaign, making a pledge to fight sexism and misogyny, adding the CallHimOut logo to

their email signatures and learning more through training about how to challenge bad behaviour in a

safe way.

“Sexual assault is such a widespread, daily occurrence that it is rare to find a

woman who has not experienced some kind of sexual harassment or assault,” said Cllr Clarke.

“The World Health Organisation reports that roughly one in three women around

the world has been subjected to physical or sexual violence.”

With the help of two male directors and a male player, Lewes FC is developing a programme

for the men’s first team to talk together, and then to mentor under 18 players.

“We commit to making a difference through our own language and behaviour: we will call ourselves

out and welcome being ‘called out’ by each other, and we will lead the way in

making the world a safer place for women and a better place for us all,” the Club said.

Cllr Lamb presented male Councillors with lapel ribbons in Lewes FC colours. “Repeated surveys

reveal a shocking tsunami of hatred against women, which demands action,” said Cllr Lamb.

“Lewes FC deserves our support for its brave stand. The Town Council will do what it can to bring