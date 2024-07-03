We were lucky enough to have Finley and Albi the Alpacas, to meet and greet our residents and relatives upon arrival.

Stephanie, the Lady Mayoress of Haywards Heath was introduced to the party by our director Sean Hurden.

Stephanie opened the event, and the party was ready to commence!

Our resident chefs prepared a delicious barbecue and buffet for us all to enjoy in the sunshine.

Karl, our singer, serenaded residents and guests as they enjoyed their food, with well-known songs of Summer. Creating the perfect ambiance!

Russettings looks forward to hosting future events for our residents and guests.

Watch this space!

1 . UGC-Image-307399 Resident with her husband at Russettings BBQPhoto: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-307383 Stephanie, the Lady Mayoress of Haywards Heath, with Finley the Alpaca. At Russettings Care HomePhoto: Submitted