Balcombe care home holds summer barbecue for National Care Week

By Lesley WatsonContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
Russettings Care home in Balcombe had an outstanding National Care Week; Culminating in the Russettings Summer BBQ!

We were lucky enough to have Finley and Albi the Alpacas, to meet and greet our residents and relatives upon arrival.

Stephanie, the Lady Mayoress of Haywards Heath was introduced to the party by our director Sean Hurden.

Stephanie opened the event, and the party was ready to commence!

Our resident chefs prepared a delicious barbecue and buffet for us all to enjoy in the sunshine.

Karl, our singer, serenaded residents and guests as they enjoyed their food, with well-known songs of Summer. Creating the perfect ambiance!

Russettings looks forward to hosting future events for our residents and guests.

Watch this space!

Resident with her husband at Russettings BBQ



Resident with her husband at Russettings BBQPhoto: Submitted

Stephanie, the Lady Mayoress of Haywards Heath, with Finley the Alpaca. At Russettings Care Home



Stephanie, the Lady Mayoress of Haywards Heath, with Finley the Alpaca. At Russettings Care HomePhoto: Submitted

Karl sings summer at Russettings BBQ



Karl sings summer at Russettings BBQPhoto: Submitted

