2 . Holywell Retreat

Following on from the last entry, the Holy Well is how the (arguably) most underrated section of beach in Eastbourne earned its name. When the sun comes out, many residents flock to the main part of the beach near the Pier. But Holywell, nestled under the cliffs, is, in my opinion, the most beautiful part of town. Here, you can enjoy the beach without any huge crowds, search for marine life in rock pools at low tide, and there's also the bonus of the breathtaking views of Beachy Head in the distance. The coastal enclave is quiet but not totally secluded, as there is a lovely cafe - Holywell Tea Chalet - tucked behind the promenade. Photo: Staff