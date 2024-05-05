These spots in Eastbourne will likely be missed off tourists’ itinerary but are treasured by locals ‘in the know’.
Some of these places are hidden gems because they’re physically concealed and are only stumbled upon accidentally, while others are just hugely underrated.
Take a look below at our list – were you aware of all these spots?
1. The Holy Well
The Holy Well is a natural freshwater spring which is so well-hidden, it could easily be missed while walking by. Hundreds of years ago, locals allegedly believed the spring was spiritual, which is how it earned its name. In James Royer's guide to Eastbourne, published in 1787, it was said the well was 'so named from the many advantages received from drinking those waters'. However, the water has been tested and, unfortunately, doesn't possess any magical properties. However, it's still a tranquil and unique addition to the coast. Photo: Sussex World Archive
2. Holywell Retreat
Following on from the last entry, the Holy Well is how the (arguably) most underrated section of beach in Eastbourne earned its name. When the sun comes out, many residents flock to the main part of the beach near the Pier. But Holywell, nestled under the cliffs, is, in my opinion, the most beautiful part of town. Here, you can enjoy the beach without any huge crowds, search for marine life in rock pools at low tide, and there's also the bonus of the breathtaking views of Beachy Head in the distance. The coastal enclave is quiet but not totally secluded, as there is a lovely cafe - Holywell Tea Chalet - tucked behind the promenade. Photo: Staff
3. Dickens Tea Cottage - South Street
The quaint cottage exterior of this tearoom, which was built in 1719, means tourists could easily miss this unique spot tucked away towards the end of South Street. But there's more than meets the eye. Take a look inside, and you'll see walls decorated, floor to ceiling, with Charles Dickens memorabilia - a tribute to the novelist who visited the building when it was a boarding house. The inside of the cottage is just as cosy as the outside and has the warmest atmosphere, perfect for enjoying traditional, home-cooked meals. Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
4. Camilla's Bookshop - Grove Road
Just around the corner from Dickens Tea Room is a book-lover's heaven which could easily be walked past without noticing the treasures inside. Upon closure inspection, you'll see that every surface is stacked high to the ceiling with second-hand books - and that's not an exaggeration, this shop really is one-of-a-kind. You could spend hours browsing in here, as long as you're able to remain calm amongst a little bit of chaos! Plus, a hidden gem within a hidden gem - the store is home to a resident parrot called Archie! Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673