Banking support sessions to take place in Arun Leisure Centre next week, after Bognor Regis Barclays bank closes

Banking support sessions for Barclays customers are set to take place in the Arun Leisure Centre next week, following the bank’s closure on August 8.

Barclays bank in Bognor Regis, which closed on August 9. Photo: Google Maps.

Taking place from Tuesday to Thursday next week, and hosted from 9.30am to 4pm, the sessions will be a no cash service, but the bank has promised to help customers with their everyday banking needs.

Customers are invited to ‘drop in for a chat’, or search for ‘Barclays branch finder’ to get directions for an appointment.

The sessions come after the town’s Barclays bank closed last week, leaving many customers fearing they would no longer be able to access in-person support services without driving to Chichester and putting less able or tech-literate customers at a disadvantage.

Responding to community concerns, Barclays have published a pamphlet claiming they want to continue to support customers in communities effected by the closure. “We want to reassure you that we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person. We’ll be available to help you with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping you manage your money. Details of where and when we’ll be in your community will be on our website – just search ‘Barclays branch finder,’” the pamphlet says.